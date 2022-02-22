Ruling DMK records massive lead in urban local body polls in Tamil Nadu; eyes landslide victory

Chennai: The ruling party in Tamil Nadu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is leading in the urban local body polls, with 281 wards in town panchayats while the party is ahead on 98 wards in municipalities. In town panchayats, All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is leading at 30 wards, indicating a clean sweep victory for the MK Stalin- led party, according to data from the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) website.

In VMC, DMK has won 14 wards, AIADMK and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) 4 wards each, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK) 1 and independent candidates have won three wards. A DMK transgender candidate Ganga has won from ward 37 of Vellore Municipal Corporation (VMC).

The urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu were held on Saturday- February 19 for 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats. The voting turnout was recorded at 60.7%. There were 57,778 candidates contesting for 12,607 posts. The results are crucial in the Tamil political arena, as these would be seen as a report card on Chief Minister MK Stalin’s nine-month performance.