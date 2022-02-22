DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSNewsNewsMobile Apps

Scuba diving introduced by Maharashtra Tourism Minister!

Feb 22, 2022, 07:05 am IST

The new Armour diving boat was unveiled by Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday at Tarkarli MTDC (Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation) in Sindhurdurg, making it the state’s first scuba dive boat.

Speaking at the launch, Aditya Thackeray said, ‘I was truly amazed to see how the Scuba Diving Center in Tarkarli, Sindhudurg, is geared to provide an adrenaline rush for the tourists and job opportunities for the locals’.

He also went for a ride in the newly introduced Armour Dive Boat. The Tarkarli MTDC is located around 550 kilometres from the state capital of Maharashtra.

