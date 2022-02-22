This election will determine the future of Manipur for the next 25 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that the BJP’s ‘double-engine’ government has built a strong foundation for Manipur’s next 25 years.

PM Modi addressing an election rally in Imphal, where he urged the people of the Northeastern state to re-elect the BJP government, saying that the stability and peace achieved in the last five years must be kept permanent.

‘Manipur celebrated its 50th anniversary last month. Several governments and their works were witnessed in the state throughout this time. Manipur, on the other hand, has gotten nothing but disparity after decades of Congress governance ‘he said.

He said that ‘the BJP’s ‘double-engine’ government had worked sincerity for Manipur’s development over the last five years, adding that you saw both good governance and good intention.’

The Prime Minister said that ‘we have created a firm basis for the next 25 years’ through hard work. ‘This election will determine the future of Manipur for the next 25 years,’he added.