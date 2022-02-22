Thousands of dead fishes wash up on a beach in Chile

Thousands of dead anchovies and sardines washed ashore on a Chilean beach in the BioRegion. To find the reason for the occurrence, environmental officials are analysing the water quality in the location, which is located off the shore of the Coliumo peninsula.

Low oxygen levels in deeper seas are being blamed by some people for the fatalities, with fish forced to migrate closer to the coast in quest of oxygen nutrients.

Anchovy (Engraulis ringens) is a tiny pelagic fish that dwells near the ocean surface in the southeastern Pacific Ocean. It is commonly obtained off the shores of Peru and Chile. They live for up to four years and have a brief yet prolific life cycle. There are four different populations of anchovies that may be found throughout the southeast Pacific coast from Ecuador to southern Chile.

These populations are managed separately by Chile and Peru, although both governments are interested in long-term conservation. Peru has two seasons each year in which to set fishing regulations based on effective monitoring using seasonal surveys that estimate abundance. Additional oceanographic data is gathered as well.

The seasonal fishing limit is allocated by the Peruvian fisheries management agency (PRODUCE), however, there is no defined harvest control regulation in place. Chile, on the other hand, controls anchovy fishing populations using indirect stock evaluations that are cross-referenced with surveys.

The Chilean fishing administration has well-defined reference points, and the quotas are issued and directed to move fisheries towards maximum sustainable yield (MSY), where a precise harvest management rule may be specified. Both countries keep an eye on the management of fisheries.