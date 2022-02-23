Air Arabia lifts rapid RT-PCR test for passengers from 8 countries

Sharjah: Lo-budget air carrier based in Sharjah, Air Arabia has lifted the rapid RT-PCR test requirement for passengers from 8 countries. The air carrier lifted the mandatory requirement for passengers from India, Pakistan, Kenya, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Egypt and Uganda.

As per the new travel guidelines issued by the airline, all passengers including UAE nationals, are only required to take the Covid-19 PCR test conducted within 48 hours of the flight arrival time. But they must undergo a re-test upon arrival at Sharjah International Airport. UAE nationals and children below 12 years are exempted from this.

All UAE residence visa holders must continue to have a valid ICA/ GDRFA approval prior to departure. The test results for passengers arriving from Bangladesh, Egypt, Pakistan, Sudan, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Nepal and India should carry QR codes on them.