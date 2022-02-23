Ambrane launches FitShot Sphere smart watch in India

Mumbai: Ambrane has launched FitShot Sphere smart watch in India. It comes with a one-year warranty. It is priced at Rs 4,999 in India, but it is listed at an introductory price of Rs. 3,999 on the company website. While it is currently selling on Amazon for Rs. 2,999.

It features a 1.28-inch touchscreen and can be paired with a smartphone for receiving smart alerts for incoming calls, SMS, and also notifications from apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. . The new smart watch is offered in two colour options — Black and Peach.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The Ambrane smart watch offers 17 sports modes including stationary bike, rowing machine, cycling, running, skipping and 46 cloud watch faces. It packs Bluetooth v5 connectivity and is IP68-certified for dust and water resistance. Ambrane FitShot Sphere comes equipped with a 210mAh battery that is said to offer a runtime of up to 7 days on a single recharge.