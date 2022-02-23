Bengaluru woman commits suicide over husband’s frequent insults on looks

Bengaluru: A 32-year-old woman set herself ablaze in Bengaluru, unable to bear her husband’s frequent taunts and chiding about her ‘ugly’ looks. The deceased, identified as Anisha, lived with her husband Nizamuddin, and the incident occurred at DJ Halli on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place after Nizamuddin taunted Anisha again on Monday afternoon, folowing which she poured kerosene on herself and set herself ablaze. Neighbours doused the fire and rushed her to Victoria Hospital, but she succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

Anisha’s aggrieved parents lodged a complaint with the DJ Halli police, who detained Nizamuddin for questioning. They have taken up a case of abetment to suicide.