Elon Musk dating 27-year-old actress Natasha Bassett: Reports

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who was named the world’s richest person in 2021, is now said to be dating 27-year-old Australian actress Natasha Bassett. According to reports, Bassett has fallen for the 50-year old’s brain not his bank balance. Musk is now the richest person on the planet, with a net worth of $233 billion.

Bassett was reportedly seen departing Musk’s Gulfstream private plane in Los Angeles, California. ‘Bassett has been seeing Elon for some time. They were friends first and only became romantic after he split with Grimes’, the reports said citing sources.

Musk and artist Grimes have a one-year-old son named ‘X AE A-Xii’. The couple got divorced in September 2021. In an Instagram post in October, Grimes, whose actual name is Claire Boucher, said that she was still living with Musk after the separation.

Bassett will be next seen as Dixie Locke, the iconic singer Elvis Presley’s first love, in a forthcoming biopic. ‘She’s gorgeous and could have her pick of men but says she adores Elon because he’s so smart and interesting to be around’, the source added.

The source further said that the duo ‘have only been dating for a couple of months, but they are already in a monogamous relationship. They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together’.