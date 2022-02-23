‘Happy birthday monkey prince’: Bipasha Basu shares sweet Bday wish for husband Karan Singh Grover

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu shared a sweet Birthday Post on social media for her husband- actor Karan Singh Grover, as he turned 40 on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bipasha shared a goofy video from his midnight birthday bash, dancing with their friends. ‘Happy Birthday My Love @iamksgofficial #happybirthdaymonkeyprince’, she captioned the post.

In a follow-up post, she shared pictures of them posing together in coordinated black-and-white outfits. ‘Happy Birthday to My life @iamksgofficial’, she wrote.

Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of ‘Alone’ and got married in 2016. The couple has also starred together in the web series ‘Dangerous’.