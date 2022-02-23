Israeli company converts jets into cargo planes

The global tourism is recovering from two years of coronavirus restrictions and Israel’s state-owned aircraft company is capitalising on the rise of e-commerce by converting grounded passenger planes into cargo aeroplanes for global giants like Amazon and DHL. The work mirrors what analysts believe is a long-term, pandemic-driven surge in the delivery of consumer goods.

Engineers at Israel’s main airport carved a new hole the size of an SUV into the fuselage’s side and hauled a big hatch into position as the big jet’s passenger doors were too narrow. In many aspects, it’s the gateway to the shattered aviation industry’s post-pandemic future.

To respond, Israel Aerospace Industries sped up and extended what amounted to its production line early in the pandemic. At around $35 million per plane, the transformation is a bargain compared to purchasing a new freight plane for four or five times that much. According to the company, it now changes roughly 25 planes per year, up from about 18 before COVID-19.

In this sector, the corporation has established itself as a major player, competing with companies such as Boeing. Its numbers are increasing, and IAI officials claim that orders have been placed for the next four years.

“This is about the link between passengers and cargo, as well as pandemic,” Shmuel Kuzi, executive vice president and general manager of the company’s aviation segment, explained. IAI now converts Boeing 737s and the much larger 767s.

With work at a new plant in Abu Dhabi, the business hopes to convert even larger 777s next year – the first in the world, he claims. This is partially due to the “Abraham Accords,” which were arranged by the United States and formally established relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. It’s a sign of demand for converted jumbo jets, according to Kuzi.