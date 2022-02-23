Kannada actor Chetan Kumar arrested; Read what the ‘objectionable tweet’ said… 

Bengaluru: Kannada film actor- activist Chetan Kumar Ahimsa has been arrested for posting objectionable tweet against the a High Court judge. Chetan had allegedly tweeted against a High Court judge hearing the Hijab case.

The mentioned tweet is a retweet of his own old tweet about Justice Krishna Dixit regarding a rape case. ‘This week KA (Karnataka) High Court Justice Krishna Dixit granted (granted) pre-arrest bail to rape-accused Rakesh B claiming ‘it is unbecoming of indian woman to sleep after rape; that is not way women react when they are ravished.’ What’s ‘unbecoming’ is 21st c (century) misogyny of this judiciary Dixit fossil’, the old tweet of the actor posted on June 27, 2020 read.

‘This is a tweet I wrote nearly two years ago regarding a Karnataka High Court decision. Justice Krishna Dixit made such disturbing comments in a rape case. Now this same judge is determining whether #hijabs are acceptable or not in govt schools. Does he have the clarity required?’, the new retweet said.

‘Kannada film actor and activist Chetan Ahimsa has been arrested by Bengaluru City Police. An on-its-own FIR was registered on Tuesday and under 505(2) and 504 of the IPC. Based on the tweet, the FIR was registered in Sheshadripuram Police Station’, M N Anucheth, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Central Division said in a statement.

The actor has regularly tweeted his opinion on the ongoing hijab row, in favour of keeping all religious symbols outside the educational institutes. The actor had said that schools must ban kumkuma as well as it is a Hindu religious symbol, as per defined in many Hindu texts and by Shankaracharya.

Chetan’s wife Megha conducted a Facebook live on February 22 evening after Chetan’s arrest and said no one informed the family about the arrest or the reason. She said she has filed a complaint with the Bengaluru Police Commissioner seeking information regarding Chetan’s arrest.