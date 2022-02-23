Low-intensity earthquake hits Shimla, Kutch

Shimla: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale struck Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property. Tremors were felt in and around the district at 9.58 am

Meanwhile, a tremor of 3.4 magnitude hit Kutch district in Gujarat on Wednesday. There was no report of any casualty or property damage. The epicenter of the earthquake was 12 km north-north west of Bhachau, at a depth of 12 km.

Kutch is located in a ‘very high risk’ seismic zone and low intensity earthquakes occur there regularly. The district witnessed a devastating earthquake of 6.9 magnitude in January 2001.