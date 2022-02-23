Rhea Chakraborty shares pictures from Shibani’s wedding, says ‘Finally learnt how to live in the now’

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has returned to normalcy one step at a time. The actress was exposed to a media trial when her partner, Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead at his Bandra apartment in 2020 at the age of 34. Rhea Chakraborty is now living a normal life, over two years after Sushant’s demise, with his memories in her heart. The actress recently attended the wedding of her best friend Shibani Dandekar and danced her heart out at her pre-wedding celebrations. She has also posted stunning images from the intimate wedding of Shibani and Farhan.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Rhea wrote: ‘Sometime or the other, somewhere somehow, She finally learnt how to live in the now. -RC #rhenew’. As soon as the post was shared, fans and followers dropped love in the comment section.

On the professional front, Rhea was most recently seen in Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre. Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Krystle D’Souza also starred in the film. The film was released on August 27, 2021.

