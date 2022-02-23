Studies suggest that a healthy diet could add 10 years to your life

A healthy lifestyle is a key to living longer. Apart from exercising and avoiding smoking and drinking alcohol, a nutritious diet is one of the most important aspects of a healthy lifestyle. According to a new study, eating a healthier diet can increase longevity by up to ten years, depending on the age group at which you begin eating a healthy diet.

On February 8, 2022, the paper ‘Estimating the impact of food choices on life expectancy: A modelling study’ was published in the Plos Medicine journal. Four academics from the University of Bergen’s Department of Global Public Health and Primary Care conducted the research.

Researchers discovered that eating a nutritious diet can enhance longevity by six to seven years in middle-aged persons and by roughly 10 years in young ones.

Researchers combined data from multiple studies on nutrition and lifespan with data from the Global Burden of Disease project, which compiles information on healthy people from throughout the world. The researchers were able to determine how life expectancy altered with continual changes in consumption of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, refined grains, nuts, legumes, red meat, processed meat, fish, eggs, dairy, and sugary beverages after months of extensive data analysis.

These findings imply that implementing long-term dietary adjustments at any age can have a significant impact on life expectancy. However, the benefits are greatest if these adjustments are implemented early in life. Dietary advantages on life expectancy may vary by individual, depending on other factors such as smoking, alcohol use, and other activities.