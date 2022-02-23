Tata motors launch ‘Kaziranga Edition of SUVs’

Mumbai: Tata Motors has launched its new ‘Kaziranga Edition of SUVs’. The automobile launched its Nexon, Harrier, Punch and Safari to pay tribute to to India’s great national parks. The Kaziranga edition will be available only on their respective top trims, across all Tata Motors authorized dealerships. Tata Motors has also recently announced its plan to auction the Punch Kaziranga Edition to the IPL fans and has decided to donate all proceeds from the winning bid towards the efforts on Conservation of Wildlife in Kaziranga.

Tata Punch is priced at Rs 8.58 lakh (ex-showroom), Rs 11.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for Nexon, Rs 20.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for Harrier, Rs 20.99 (ex-showroom) lakh for Safari. All four SUVs has a Grassland Beige Exterior Body Color.

The Nexon Kaziranga edition will be available in two trims namely Petrol & Diesel Powertrains, Nexon XZ+ (P) and Nexon XZA+ (P). Harrier will be available in two trims – Harrier XZ+ and Harrier XZA+. Tata in Safari will be available in 4 trims – XZ+ 7S, XZA+ 7S, XZ+ 6S, XZA+ 6S.