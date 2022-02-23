Unique-retro aircraft is unveiled by Qatar Airways on its 25th anniversary – See pics here!

Over the past two decades, Qatar Airways has undergone a dramatic transformation from a small regional carrier serving a small number of destinations into one of the world’s leading global airlines. As part of its 25th-anniversary celebrations, Qatar Airways recently welcomed a nostalgic flashback to its early days of operation with the delivery of a Boeing 777-300 painted in its retro livery design.

With the retro livery, the aircraft flew as Flight QR 0041 from Hamad International Airport (HIA), Doha, to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, and will become a familiar sight on a variety of other routes operated by Qatar Airways over the coming 12 months, while celebrating 25 years of success for this award-winning airline.

QATAR Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, commented: ‘We are delighted to introduce this retro aircraft to our fleet to celebrate our 25th anniversary. We hope this retro design will evoke many memories of travel for our passengers, especially those who experienced traveling with us during our early years. This livery marks the milestone of how far we have come as a national airline, having been named a six-time World’s Best Airline’.

Qatar Airways Group looks forward to an exciting year filled with a number of significant events and celebrations over the year. In addition, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will draw global attention to the country. Qatar Airways Group will continue to lead the industry, connecting Doha to more than 140 international cities through the Qatar Airways network. The national airline of Qatar, a member of the Qatar Airways Group, has risen to the top of the commercial aviation industry, connecting Doha with more than 140 destinations across 6 continents at its hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), the ‘World’s Best Airport’.

By achieving a 5-Star Covid-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax, Qatar Airways became the first airline in the world to achieve this status. Following HIA’s award of the first Skytrax 5-Star Covid-19 Airport Safety Rating in the Middle East and Asia, this is another milestone for the airport.