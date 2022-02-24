EU to impose new sanctions over Russia’s ‘barbaric’ attack on Ukraine

Senior EU officials stated on Thursday that the EU will impose fresh sanctions on Russia, blocking its assets, preventing its banks from accessing the European financial market, and targeting ‘Kremlin interests’ in response to its ‘barbaric attack’ on Ukraine.

Russian soldiers launched missiles at numerous Ukrainian cities and landed troops on the country’s coast on Thursday, according to officials and media, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a ‘special military operation’ in the east.

‘President Putin is responsible for bringing war back to Europe,’ EU leader Ursula von der Leyen said, adding that the EU would hold him accountable.

‘With this package, we will target vital sectors of the Russian economy by preventing them from accessing key technologies and markets,’ she stated in an emergency statement. ‘We will erode Russia’s economic foundation and modernization capacity.’

‘In addition, we will freeze Russian assets in the EU and prevent Russian banks from accessing the European financial market.’

On Wednesday, the EU adopted a first set of penalties, including the blacklisting of Russian leaders and restrictions on trade between the EU and two breakaway areas of eastern Ukraine whose independence Putin has recognised.

The fresh penalties, which will be considered in an evening summit of national EU leaders beginning at 1900 GMT, will be “the heaviest package of sanctions we have ever enforced,” according to the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

‘This is one of Europe’s darkest hours since World War II… Russia’s leadership will suffer unprecedented isolation.’

He also stated that the EU is working on a new aid package for Ukraine. ‘We will also be engaged in helping evacuation operations, including our own personnel in zones hit by this Russian attack,’ he said.

Explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn silence of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, shortly after Putin spoke in a broadcast address on Russian state TV. According to the Interfax news agency, gunfire rang out near the capital’s main airport, and sirens could be heard throughout the city.