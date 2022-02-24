‘Find a bomb shelter on Google Maps’: Advice from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine

‘Hurry to the bomb shelter nearby. Get directions to the bomb shelters using Google maps’. It is the advice that has been given to Indian nationals who are caught up in a difficult situation because of the attack launched by Russia on Ukraine on Thursday.

‘We are aware of air raid sirens and bomb alerts being heard in certain places. If you find yourself in such a situation, google maps have a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are underground metro stations,’ the Indian embassy in Ukraine said in a third advisory of the day. The embassy asks its citizens to keep themselves safe, stay at home unless absolutely necessary, and carry their documents at all times while the mission identifies possible solutions to the problem.

In a message delivered earlier today to Indian nationals in Ukraine, Indian ambassador Partha Satpathy encouraged those stranded in Kyiv to make contact with friends, colleagues, universities and community members for temporary lodging. ‘We have already reached out to the Indian diaspora and have requested them to assist you to the best of their abilities,’ Partha Satpathy said.