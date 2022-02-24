Growing ‘Ukraine crisis’ forces India to consider alternate evacuation routes!

On Thursday, Russia launched a military strike on Ukraine, causing the nation to fall into chaos. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the operation, and Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops along Ukraine’s south coast. News agency AFP reported that the troops crossed the border into Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine reports seven people have been killed and nine injured as a result of Russia’s shelling, according to Reuters. Luhansk stated that five Russian planes and one helicopter were shot down by Ukraine. Later, Russia confirmed that it had destroyed military infrastructure at Ukrainian airbases and suppressed Ukrainian air defenses.

As a result of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, the West has publicly condemned the country. The European Union has promised to hold Moscow accountable for its actions.