Japan to approve J&J COVID vaccination for border entrance

When border formalities are reduced next month, overseas passengers who provide documentation of a COVID-19 vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson injection will be permitted in and will be eligible for a shorter stay in quarantine.

The J&J injection, which has not been approved in Japan, will be added to a list of three other shots that officials have cleared as sufficient for non-residents to enter the country following a nearly two-year prohibition.

Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc, and Astrazeneca Plc developed the other approved vaccinations on a list provided by the foreign ministry on Thursday.

Vaccines made by Chinese and Russian companies are excluded.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters last week that starting March 1, the number of persons admitted into Japan will be increased from 3,500 to 5,000 per day. For the time being, the softening applies to students, employees, and other visa holders, but not to tourists.

In rare cases, the quarantine period will be decreased to three days rather than seven, and it may be cancelled entirely depending on the traveller’s country of origin and whether or not they have received a booster shot.