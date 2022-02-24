Kolkatta: Students in Visva-Bharati campus, protest demanding reopening of hostels;

Visva-Bharati students protesting for the reopening of hostel got into a fight with varsity security staff when they tried to scale a boundary wall to gain access to the central office, on wednesday. Students have been protesting for a week, demanding reopening of hostels, but vice-chancellor has been unresponsive, according to SFI leader.

‘We have been pleading with the vice-chancellor to speak with us, but he’s been strangely silent. As offline classes have resumed, many students who are not locals are finding it difficult to afford their hotel stays ‘ he said.

Because the varsity’s security staff refused to let the students into the central office, he said, a group of them attempted to scale the boundary wall. Many of us were manhandled by the security staff, leading to a scuffle. We were heckled by security guards for raising a just demand,’ he added.

He said’ the students will continue to demonstrate till the varsity reopens the hostels, which have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic’.