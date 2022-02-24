Kolkatta: Students in Visva-Bharati campus, protest demanding reopening of hostels;

Visva-Bharati students protesting for the reopening of hostel got into a fight with varsity security staff when they tried to scale a boundary wall to gain access to the central office, on wednesday. Students have been protesting for a week, demanding reopening of hostels, but vice-chancellor has been unresponsive, according to SFI leader.
‘We have been pleading with the vice-chancellor to speak with us, but he’s been strangely silent. As offline classes have resumed, many students who are not locals are finding it difficult to afford their hotel stays ‘ he said.
Because the varsity’s security staff refused to let the students into the central office, he said, a group of them attempted to scale the boundary wall. Many of us were manhandled by the security staff, leading to a scuffle. We were heckled by security guards for raising a just demand,’ he added.
He said’ the students will continue to demonstrate till the varsity reopens the hostels, which have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic’.
Post Your Comments