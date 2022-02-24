Low-intensity earthquake hits Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck Nimar and western parts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. It ignited panic among people due to the rattling of windows and doors. There has been no report of loss of life or property damage.

As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake is believed to be at Bijgarhi in Khargone district, about 40km from Sendhwa. The tremor was felt in Indore,Motibagh, Ramkatora and Mahaveer Colony.

Barwani district is an earthquake prone area and it falls in zone 3 of Narmada Supta Fault. Several minor earthquakes had been reported in the region in the last 20 years.