MINI launches its first all-electric car MINI Cooper SE in India; Check the price here

MINI Cooper SE, a three-door electrified hatchback, has been introduced in India with an ex-showroom price of Rs 47.20 lakh. After the BMW iX, the Cooper SE is MINI’s first electric vehicle and the second all-electric vehicle of BMW Group in the Indian market. In November 2021, the first batch of this electric hatchback was sold out in under two hours. MINI has announced that delivery of the first batch and reservations for the second batch will begin in March 2022 on the company’s website.

The new MINI Cooper SE was introduced to the world in 2019, and it arrived in India via the CBU method. It is a plug-in hybrid variant of the MINI three-door hatchback. This EV is roughly 145 kilogrammes heavier than the petrol variant, yet looking very identical to its ICE predecessor. In terms of style, the grille of the Cooper SE is replaced with a smooth body panel with a lot of chrome accents and the ‘E’ emblem, similar to most other EVs.

Along with new aero-optimized wheels, this three-door electric hatchback features neon yellow highlights both on the outside and within the hatchback. When it comes to the engine, the new MINI Cooper SE is equipped with a 32.6kWh lithium-ion battery that MINI claims would provide a driving range of 270 kilometres per charge. The battery pack is connected to a motor that produces 184 horsepower and 270 Nm of peak torque.

The Cooper SE, according to MINI, can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 7.3 seconds and has an electronically regulated peak speed of 150 kilometres per hour. An 11kW charger can charge an electric hatchback from 0 to 80% in 2.5 hours, while a 50kW DC fast charger can charge it from 0% to 80% in 36 minutes. The new MINI Cooper SE is presently the cheapest premium electric car on the market in India, with no direct competitors.

Talking about the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, ’10 years into the country, MINI India is proud to bring the first all-electric car in the compact premium segment. In line with our ‘Digital First’ strategy, it is also the first series model exclusively available for booking on the MINI Online Shop and was completely sold out during the pre-launch booking phase itself’.