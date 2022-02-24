Ministry of External Affairs launches control room, releases emergency numbers

New Delhi: In the light of the Ukraine conflict, the Union Ministry of External Affairs ( MEA) has opened control room to observe the situation in the Russia – Ukraine tension . The set up was launched to provide information and assistance to Indians in the European country. MEA also released emergency numbers for assistance. The Union government urged all Indians in Ukraine travelling to Kyiv to ‘return to their respective cities.’

Emergency Numbers:

Phone: 1800118797 (Toll free)

+91-11-23012113

+91-11-23014104

+91-11-23017905

Fax: +91-11-23088124

Email: [email protected]

