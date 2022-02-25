DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

4 overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in Kashmir

Feb 25, 2022, 11:47 am IST

Srinagar: A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)  arrested 4 overground workers (OGWs)  affiliated with  the Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir.   2UBGL Grenades, 120 live rounds of AK 47and 2 empty magazines of AK 47 were recovered from their possession. The arrested were identified as Shafi Bakerwal, Fareed Ahmed, Zubair Ahmed and Ismail.

Earlier on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir police foiled  a terror plot and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition in the International Border. The security force recovered three remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), six grenades, 3 explosive bottles, 1 bundle of Cordtex wire, 2 timers of IEDs and a pistol in the R.S. Pura area of Jammu.

