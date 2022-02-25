‘Centre making all arrangements to bring back students stuck in Ukraine’: Union Minister Gadkari

New Delhi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari assured on Friday that the Central Government is making arrangements to bring back Indian students stuck in Ukraine. He said that the Union ministries of Home Affairs and Civil Aviation have taken up the issue of Indian students stuck in Ukraine very seriously.

‘Students not only from Vidarbha (region of Maharashtra), but from across India are pursuing medical courses in Ukraine. The Home and Civil Aviation ministries have taken up the issue of Indian students stuck in war-torn Ukraine very seriously’, Gadkari said, while addressing a press conference. ‘India’s ambassador to Ukraine is preparing a list of students stuck in Ukraine and making arrangements to bring them back as soon as we get an an opportunity once the airspace there gets cleared’, he added.

Gadkari further said that they will be brought home as soon as the eastern European country’s airspace opens up for civilian flights.