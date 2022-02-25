Injured whale shark spotted at Srikakulam coast of Andhra Pradesh

On Thursday, an injured whale shark was seen in the shallow beach water in the Vajrapukotturu Zone of Srikakulam District in Andhra Pradesh.

Locals flocked to the Chinnakottur coast after hearing about the shark, which is said to be the biggest of any fish alive today. The locals also observed that the endangered 15-foot whale shark was wounded.

Some youngsters even snapped selfies while standing near the whale. Fortunately, the whale was able to swim back into the water after a short time.

Also read: China moving disabled satellite to another orbit a new threat, says IAF Chief

According to residents, this is the first time a giant whale has been spotted on the Srikakulam coast. Earlier in December, a big 15-foot long whale shark was found near Tantadi village on the coast of Visakhapatnam and was rescued by wildlife experts.