‘Most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance’: slams Ukraine President

Kiev: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took a jibe on Friday and said that they are defending their country alone, adding that the sanctions imposed on Moscow are not enough to curtail Russian military operations against Ukraine. Speaking after a reported Russian operation in the capital of Kiev, Zelenskyy said the world was still just observing the events in Ukraine from a distance.

‘This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance’, he said in a Facebook video, as quoted by CNN. ‘Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved’, he added.

Also read: ‘Situation unfolding is terrifying’: Priyanka Chopra reacts on Russia- Ukraine conflict

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, and imposed heavy sanctions on Russia. US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the US will introduce a new wave of sanctions against Russia in a broad effort to isolate Moscow from the global economy. The new package of sanctions aims to cut Russia off from the US financial markets and includes freezing the assets of four major Russian banks, including VTB Bank, the nation’s second-biggest bank.

Read more: Ukraine troop shoots down Russian plane over Kyiv

Hours after this announcement, President of the European Council Charles Michel said that the EU has made a political decision to impose additional sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the new EU sanctions against Russia will hit 70 percent of the Russian banking sector, key state-run corporations and deprive Russia of access to modern technologies.