Security forces gun down 2 Lashkar terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces gunned down two terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Huge cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter site.
#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/BOFVDRVrmf
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 25, 2022
After getting specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, security forces launched a search operation in the Amshipora area of Shopian. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated.
Earlier security forces arrested 4 overground workers (OGWs) affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen.
