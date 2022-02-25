Security forces gun down 2 Lashkar terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces gunned down two terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Huge cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter site.

After getting specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, security forces launched a search operation in the Amshipora area of Shopian. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated.

Earlier security forces arrested 4 overground workers (OGWs) affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen.