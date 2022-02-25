DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Security forces gun down 2 Lashkar terrorists in Kashmir

Feb 25, 2022, 02:16 pm IST

Srinagar:  Security forces gunned down two terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba in an encounter  in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.  Huge cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter site.

After getting specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, security forces launched a search operation in the Amshipora area of Shopian. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated.

Also Read; 4 overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in Kashmir 

Earlier security forces arrested 4 overground workers (OGWs)  affiliated with  the Hizbul Mujahideen.

