Singapore Weightlifting International: India’s Mirabai Chanu wins gold, qualifies for Commonwealth Games

Feb 25, 2022, 03:00 pm IST

Singapore:  In the Singapore International weight lifting championship , India’s Mirabai Chanu has bagged gold in the  55 kg . Australia’s Jessica Sewastenko won silver medal and Elly Cassandra Englebert of Malaysia won bronze.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, Chanu  also qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Singapore Weightlifting International is a qualifying event for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The top eight lifters in each weight category in the ongoing tournament directly qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

