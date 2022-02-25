Singapore Weightlifting International: India’s Mirabai Chanu wins gold, qualifies for Commonwealth Games

Singapore: In the Singapore International weight lifting championship , India’s Mirabai Chanu has bagged gold in the 55 kg . Australia’s Jessica Sewastenko won silver medal and Elly Cassandra Englebert of Malaysia won bronze.
The Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, Chanu also qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The Singapore Weightlifting International is a qualifying event for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The top eight lifters in each weight category in the ongoing tournament directly qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Great news to start our day !
Tokyo Olympic medalist @mirabai_chanu has qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022 in 49kg and 55 kg weight category.
She finished on the top and lifted 191 kgs (snatch, clean & jerk) in the Singapore International Qualifying Event today.#India pic.twitter.com/JWPtlMavD3
— Rahul Trehan (@imrahultrehan) February 25, 2022
