Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher in the Indian share market. As per market experts, the sanctions imposed on Russia by other countries have supported equity indices.

BSE Sensex climbed 1,329 points or 2.44% to close at 55,859. NSE Nifty moved 410 points or 2.53% higher to settle at 16,658. All the 15 sector gauges compiled by NSE ended higher. Midcap 100 index surged 4.18% and Nifty small-cap shares shed 4.84%. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,643 shares advanced while 726 declined.

Investors’ wealth zoomed 7.76 lakh crore in a sharp rise on BSE. The market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies rising to rose to 250 lakh crore from Thursday’s Rs 242.24 lakh crore.

The top gainers in the market were Coal India, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Tech Mahindra Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank. Nestle India settled lower.