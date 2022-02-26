’80-year-old joins Ukrainian army as Russian invasion continues’; Heartbreaking photo goes viral!

An 80-year-old man in Delhi joined the Ukrainian military to fight the Russian offensive and the picture has gone viral. In the heartbreaking picture, the octogenarian is seen holding a small briefcase while standing with Ukrainian forces.

Catherine Mykhaylivna Yushchenko, the First Lady of Ukraine from 2005 to 2010, shared the picture on Friday (February 25) and said that he was doing it for his grandkids. ‘Someone posted a photo of an 80-year-old man who showed up to join the army carrying a small case filled with two t-shirts, a pair of extra pants, a toothbrush, and a few sandwiches for lunch. He said he was doing it for his grandkids,’ she wrote on Twitter.

There is no information about where the picture was taken, but it has received over 2.48 lakh likes on the microblogging site and was shared by over 39,000 users. It is noteworthy that residents of Kyiv have been instructed by the Ukrainian defense ministry to make petrol bombs to repel attackers. On Friday evening, witnesses reported hearing intense gunfire and artillery rounds from the western part of the city. In the early hours of Saturday, the sound of frequent artillery fire continued some distance from the city center.

Ukrainian President vows to defend independence in Kiev:

Earlier on Friday, a video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy filming himself and his aides on the streets of Kiev and proclaiming his commitment to defending the country was going viral.

‘Tonight they will mount an assault. We all understand what awaits us – we must endure this night,’ Zelenskiy said. ‘The fate of Ukraine is being decided right now,’ he added. Vladimir Putin unleashed a three-pronged attack on Ukraine on Thursday, after weeks of warnings from western leaders. The attack threatened to change Europe’s post-Cold War order.

Among Putin’s main reasons for invading, he has cited the need to ‘denazify’ the Ukrainian leadership, accusing it of genocide against Russian-speaking citizens in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian officials stated that more than 1,000 Russian soldiers have been killed so far. However, Russia has not released the number of casualties.