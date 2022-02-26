Abu Dhabi announces revised entry rules

Abu Dhabi: The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters committee in Abu Dhabi has lifted the requirements for Al Hosn Green Pass to enter the emirate from other emirates in the UAE. The authority has also decided to lift the EDE scanners used at the border . The new entry rules will come into force from February 28. The decision to ease the restrictions was taken as the daily Covid-19 cases declined in the emirate.

As per the revised guidelines, Green pass will still be required to enter public spaces in the emirate. Green pass validity is currently 14 days. This still means that people need a PCR test at least every two weeks to maintain green status on the Al Hosn app.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters committee has approved the removal of EDE scanners and requirements for green pass to enter Abu Dhabi emirate from within the UAE, effective Monday, 28 February, 2022. Green pass will still be required to enter public spaces in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/CVP9BEvqNG — ???? ?????? ???????? (@admediaoffice) February 25, 2022

On February 15, the UAE eased capacity and social distance restrictions imposed in the country. Cinemas, sports venues and places of worship returned to full capacity after the number of Covid-19 cases came down after a surge due to the Omicron variant.