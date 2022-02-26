BMW X4 pre-launch bookings open in India: Know the features and expected price

Mumbai: Luxury car makers from Germany, BMW has started the pre-booking of its BMW X4 in India. The car will be launched in Indian markets by March. Customers can pre-book the car by paying Rs 50,000. The booking can only be made via BWM India’s website.

The new car will be offered in India in three engine options- a 190hp, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel; a 265hp, 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel; and a 252hp, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol. It comes with 12.35-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, revised AC vents, new switchgear for the climate control and 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console.

As per reports, the new edition will cost Rs 68 lakh in India.