Hrithik Roshan shares first post for rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan goes to great lengths to make his loved ones feel special, and the actor recently took to his social media handle to give a shout out to his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. Since rumours of them dating began last month, Hrithik shared his first-ever post for Saba on his Instagram Stories on Friday.

Resharing a post by Saba about her upcoming stage show, Hrithik wrote, ‘Kill it you guys’. In the post, Saba appeared with actor-musician Imaad Shah, son of Naseeruddin Shah. Madboy/Mink is an electro-funk band formed by Saba and Imaad. The original post by Saba read, ‘@madboymink at @one8.commune tonight!! Come through Pune’.

The relationship of Hrithik and Saba has gotten a lot of attention when they were photographed hand-in-hand outside a restaurant. These days, the pair is frequently seen together. A few photos of the couple enjoying a Kerala meal recently went popular on social media.

On the job front, Saba recently appeared with Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in SonyLiv’s online series Rocket Boys. Meanwhile, Hrithik has been filming the Hindi version of Vikram Vedha, which will be released later this year. He will also star alongside Deepika Padukone in Fighter.