Indian students walk to Ukraine-Poland border in bitter cold for evacuation

The group of around 40 Indian students of Daynlo Halytsky Medical University, Lviv walked to the Ukraine-Poland border 8 km away after being dropped off by the college bus near the border. ANI was notified by a member of the group and shared the images with them.

As a result of the war in Ukraine with Russia, people are heading to Central European countries like Germany, Austria, Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. After Russia’s invasion, thousands of people are waiting for hours at congested border crossings. Most of those fleeing the country are women and children, as Ukraine restricts passage to men between the ages of 18 and 60. Reuters reported that some migrants had waited 16-18 hours in freezing temperatures to enter Medyka in southern Poland, citing local media sources.

On Thursday (February 24), Reuters reported that 29,000 people had entered Poland from Ukraine, but it is unclear how many were war refugees, not foreigners returning home. While stranded Indians are being evacuated from Ukraine by plane, the government of India has confirmed it will organize a massive evacuation effort to bring them home. All flight expenses will be borne by India.