Maruti Suzuki launches ‘2022 WagonR’: Know the features and price

Mumbai: India’s most popular car makers, Maruti Suzuki have launched its new 2022 WagonR. The brand new avatar of the car is priced at Rs 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new edition is powered by the Advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engines with Idle Start-Stop Technology and comes in 1.0L and 1.2L Powertrain options. As per Maruti Suzuki, the Dual Jet, Dual VVT technology with cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) enable the car to achieve higher fuel-efficiency with lower emissions.

The New WagonR has 17.78cm SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation and is supported by cloud-based services to offer a connected and modern driving experience. Safety features include dual airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), front seat belts reminder, a high-speed alert system and rear parking sensors.