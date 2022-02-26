DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Quarantine rules relaxed in Abu Dhabi

Feb 26, 2022, 10:31 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: The  Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi  has  relaxed Covid-19 safety protocols imposed in the emirate. As per the new guidelines, Covid-19 patients were exempted from wearing wrist bands while they are in home quarantine.

The authority also eased quarantine rules for close contacts of Covid-19 patients. As per the new rule, they are exempted from quarantine but will have to undergo daily Covid PCR tests for five consecutive days.

Also Read: India-Abu Dhabi Flights: Etihad Airways issues new advisory 

Tourist places and commercial premises can function with 90% capacity. Face mask is optional in outdoor spaces while it’s mandatory at indoor spaces.

Green Pass is required for all employees, visitors and contractors to enter government offices in the emirate. Unvaccinated employees will not be allowed to enter government offices without an exemption.

Tags
shortlink
Feb 26, 2022, 10:31 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button