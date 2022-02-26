Quarantine rules relaxed in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has relaxed Covid-19 safety protocols imposed in the emirate. As per the new guidelines, Covid-19 patients were exempted from wearing wrist bands while they are in home quarantine.

The authority also eased quarantine rules for close contacts of Covid-19 patients. As per the new rule, they are exempted from quarantine but will have to undergo daily Covid PCR tests for five consecutive days.

Also Read: India-Abu Dhabi Flights: Etihad Airways issues new advisory

Tourist places and commercial premises can function with 90% capacity. Face mask is optional in outdoor spaces while it’s mandatory at indoor spaces.

Green Pass is required for all employees, visitors and contractors to enter government offices in the emirate. Unvaccinated employees will not be allowed to enter government offices without an exemption.