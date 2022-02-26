Samantha Ruth Prabhu completes 12 years in film industry, pens heartfelt note for her fans

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her joy of completing 12 years in the film profession. On the occasion, the actress took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt post about her journey along with a gratitude note for her admirers calling them ‘the most loyal fans in the world’.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the actress wrote alongside a picture of herself, ‘Today marks my 12th year in the Film Industry. It’s been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world’.

Today marks my 12th year in the Film Industry. It’s been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world ! pic.twitter.com/2kVjAenIQu — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) February 26, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her acting debut in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave, starring alongside Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in 2010. Her career includes blockbusters in both Telugu and Tamil. The actress’s popular Telugu films are Atharintiki Daaredi, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Manam, Aa aa, Eega, Oh Baby, Majili, among others. Samantha’s OTT debut in ‘The Family Man’ series alongside Manoj Bajpayee received a lot of praise as well.

