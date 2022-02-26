‘Severing the sacred thread’: INL leader arrested for derogatory remarks

Bengaluru: The Cyber Crime Wing of the city police has arrested ‘Tada’ J Abdul Rahim, the leader of the Indian National League (INL). He posted on social media calling for a protest of ‘severing the sacred thread’ in response to a dispute in Karnataka over the hijab.

He warned the right-wing organizations that the INL would protest by snatching the sacred threads from them if they attempted to disrupt peace within the Muslim community. The same day, Abdul Rahim posted another message on his Facebook page inviting people to take part in a protest.

The police registered a case against Rahim based on a complaint from Veer Vasanthakumar of the Hindu Mahasabha Trust under Sections 153 (provocation to riot), 505 (2) (conducting public mischief) and 505 (1) (c) (causing communal disharmony) of the IPC.

About 35 members of Rahim’s party staged a protest and were dispersed by the police as he was brought for inquiry to the Police Commissionerate on Thursday night. Muhammad Rahim was remanded in prison for 15 days after appearing before the CCB Special Court.