Strandja Memorial Boxing: India’s Nandini wins bronze medal

Sofia: In boxing, India’s Nandini won bronze medal in the women’s 81 kg category in the 73rd Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria. She lost to former world champion Lazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan in the semifinals by ‘5-0’.

Earlier India’s Nikhat Zareen and Nitu entered the finals. Nikhat Zareen defeated Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkey by ‘4-1’ in the 52kg semi-final. Nitu defeated 2018 World Championships silver medalist Hanna Okhota of Ukraine in the women`s 48kg semi-final. They will play their final bouts on Sunday (February 27). Nitu will face Italy’s Erika Prisciandaro, a former youth world championship bronze-medallist. Zareen will face Ukraine’s Tetiana Kob, a three-time European Championships medalist.Zareen had won a gold medal at the Strandja Memorial’s 2019 edition.

More than 450 boxers from 36 countries are participating in the tournament. India won two medals in the last edition with Deepak Kumar and Naveen Boora securing silver and bronze respectively.