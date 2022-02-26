DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE announces new mask rules

Feb 26, 2022, 11:09 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) in the UAE has  made   wearing of face masks in open spaces optional. Face masks continue to remain mandatory in closed spaces.

It also lifted social distancing norms in economic and tourism sites.  The new rules are effective  from  February 26.

Also Read: UAE eases Covid-19 restrictions in mosques, places of worship

NCEMA has said each emirate is free to determine the duration of the quarantine period and PCR tests for Covid-19 contacts cases.

 

 

 

 

