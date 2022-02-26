UAE eases Covid-19 restrictions in mosques, places of worship

Abu Dhabi: The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) in the UAE has eased the Covid-19 restrictions imposed on mosques and places of worship. The authority has allowed the time interval between the call to prayer and the iqaamah.

A limited number of copies of the Holy Qur’an will return on the condition mosques undergo sterilization after each prayer. The social distancing of one meter between worshipers in mosques and other places of worship will continue.