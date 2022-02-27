Iran defies nuclear talks deadline and ‘politically driven’ assertions

Iran said on Sunday that it will not accept any timetable imposed by the West to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, and that it wants the United Nations’ nuclear inspector, the IAEA, to withdraw “politically motivated” assertions about Tehran’s nuclear programme, according to Iranian state television.

“We’ve responded to the agency’s (IAEA) questions as well as politically motivated claims… that we believe are unfounded. These cases need to be closed, “According to the website of state television, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said. “Iran refuses to accept any deadlines.”