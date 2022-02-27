Karnataka CM lays foundation stone for actor Ambarish’s Memorial; recalls their friendship

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai performed the Bhoomi Puja for a memorial of late film star- politician Ambarish on Sunday at Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru. Bommai also remembered the late actor, recalling their friendship.

‘I used to call Ambarish as Ambarish only. It is the same even now. Ours is a 40-year-old friendship. We used to eat and roam around together, did usual things and also unusual things’ Bommai said recalling his association with Ambarish, after performing the Bhoomi Puja. ‘Ambarish’s life is like an open book. He lived on his own terms. One who lives according to his own terms and his conscience is the real hero. Ambarish never compromised with his conscience. It was God’s gift. He was born with leadership qualities. Though he started his cinema career as a villain, he emerged as a superhero as he was a born hero’, he added.

Bommai further recalled that Ambarish was a friendly man who was ready to do anything for friendship and had a special affection for the poor and farmers. Expressing his grief at the demise of Kannada film icons Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Shankarnag, and Puneeth Rajkumar, Bommai said that a memorial for Puneeth would be built soon.