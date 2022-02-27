Lexus announces India launch date of Lexus NX 350h: Know the features

Mumbai: Japanese luxury automaker Lexus announced the India launch date of its 2022 Lexus NX 350h. The new car will be launched in India on March 9, 2022. The company has started pre-bookings in January.

The new car is powered by a 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder engine. The engine is mated to a 259-volt lithium-ion battery. It produces 236 bhp of maximum power. The transmission is an electronically controlled CVT, with paddle shifters sending power to all four wheels.

It features 9.8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a 14-inch navigation system, wireless charging and premium sound system with 10 speakers. Safety features include ABS with EBD, traction control, front and rear parking sensors e-latch system, safe exit assist, panoramic view monitor, advanced driver assistance technology with an advanced park with the remote function, pre-crash safety, front cross-traffic alert, radar cruise control, lane departure alert, lane change assist and proactive driving assist.

2022 Lexus NX 350h measures 4,661 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width, 1,661 mm in height. The wheelbase sits at 2,690 mm.