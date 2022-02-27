Nepal approves American grant amid protests

On Sunday, demonstrators opposed to the proposed money battled with police, officials and witnesses claimed, as Nepal’s parliament authorised a $500 million US infrastructure grant, which critics believe undermines the Himalayan nation’s sovereignty.

The aid arrangement was approved by a majority vote of Nepali parliamentarians, according to Paliament Speaker Agni Sapkota.

In 2017, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a US government aid agency, agreed to offer the funding in the form of a grant to help fund a power transmission line and road rehabilitation project.

The funding is not repaid and comes with no strings attached, according to Washington.

The ruling coalition’s major political parties were split on whether or not to accept the funding.

Opponents, fearful of US sway, claim that the aid will weaken Nepal’s laws and sovereignty because the country will not have enough control over the projects.

“The pact will place Nepal under the United States’ security umbrella and should be opposed,” said Bhim Rawal, a member of the opposition Nepal Communist Party (Unified Marxist-Leninist).