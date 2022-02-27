Nokia launches three new smartphones

Mumbai: International smartphone brand, Nokia launched its three new smartphones- Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, and Nokia C21 Plus. Nokia C2 2nd Edition price begins at EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 6,700), while the Nokia C21 price starts at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,400) and the Nokia C21 Plus starts at EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,100). Nokia C2 2nd Edition and Nokia C21 Plus will go on sale from April. Nokia C21 will be available from the end of March.

Nokia C2 2nd Edition specifications: The new phone runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and is powered a quad-core MediaTek SoC that is equipped with four cores of Cortex-A53 at 1.5GHz, along with 1GB and 2GB RAM options. It has 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel selfie camera in the front. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, wireless FM radio, Micro-USB (with OTG), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has an onboard storage of 32GB that can be expanded to 256GB via microSD card.

Nokia C21 specifications: The Nokia C 21 is powered by octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC and runs on on Android 11 (Go edition). It features 6.517-inch HD+ display. The new phone has an 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel selfie camera in the front. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB (with OTG), and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nokia C21 Plus specifications: It runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and is powered by octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC. It has 6.517-inch HD+ display.Nokia C21 Plus carries a dual rear camera – 13MP and 2 MP. It also has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB (with OTG), and a 3.5mm headphone jack.