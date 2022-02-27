Non-oil foreign trade of UAE up 27% in 2021, says Dubai ruler

The United Arab Emirates’ non-oil foreign trade increased by 27% year on year to 1.9 trillion dirhams ($517 billion) in 2021, according to Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.

Non-oil foreign trade increased by 27% to 900 billion dirhams in the first half of the year, according to the Emirates.

This “historic single-year leap… puts our commercial activity beyond pre-Covid levels,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani al Zeyoudi stated on Sunday.

In the following five years, we want to double this statistic. This will be accomplished through the implementation of an ambitious trade agenda that includes comprehensive agreements with major markets… In 2022, we want to deliver even better outcomes.”