Old pics of Ukraine President shared with false claims of him fighting after Russian attack

Several images of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the military dress have been circulated amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, with the assertion that ‘he has put on military uniform to join troops fighting for their homeland’.

The assertion comes as Russia launches an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air, and sea, prompting Zelenskyy to urge on any residents willing to protect the nation against Russian forces to come forward, adding that Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, will supply arms to anyone who requests them.

However, it is discovered that all of the photographs were from the past and had nothing to do with the present crisis.

A journalist named Mustafa Kazemi has uploaded a number of images on Twitter with the caption, ‘Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visiting the frontlines in Eastern Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s commencement of its full-scale war against Ukraine. Courtesy photos’.

The photographs were found to be outdated and unrelated to the February Russia-Ukraine confrontation. While some of the photos were taken in December 2021, others were taken in April 2021 when he visited armed units in Ukraine’s Donbass region.